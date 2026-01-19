Last week on Friday, Ryan Craig was selected to serve as the next mayor for the City of Jasper.

A topic that’s in a lot of Jasper residents’ minds is the Mid-States Corridor Project. In a discussion with the media shortly after being elected, the future mayor shared his perspective on the matter, stating:

“As the mayor, I want to control what we can control,” Craig said. “A road that doesn’t enter city limits is hard to control a lot of things. It will become some county exits and things like that, but like I said in my statement, the round, the turns, the structure, the traffic flow, those are things we really need to focus on; on things of communication, of our concerns. The state and federal government’s already said, ‘I believe where this road will go’. So if it does come– if the federal and the state funds it– we will be prepared. And that is my goal to that. And with all that–a lot of discussions on the relinquishment of the 231– know that is where your county and your city governments use their common knowledge to know the impacts it would take for us to absorb a state road. So we will be doing our due diligence; we still are. Lots of information is coming out often, and rely on your councils and your county and city to be on top of it.”

Ryan Craig will be working in tandem with current Mayor Dean Vonderheide until he takes the position as mayor on March 31st.