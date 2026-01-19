Mentors for Youth is excited to announce the addition of five new members to their Board of Directors throughout the 2025 fiscal year as part of their Mentors for Youth Month celebrations!

Daniel Conrad – Community Member

Dan and family relocated to Jasper from Grosse Pointe Shores, MI in 2019. Dan spent his career in occupational- and educational testing with the Educational Testing Service (ETS) in Princeton, NJ, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) in Washington, D.C. He retired in 2017 from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, where he was the director of language testing programs.

Dan considers himself a stay-at-home dad (although his two daughters are now at college in Evansville). He enjoys watching his son, Christian, take flying lessons with DuBois Co. Flight Services and attending swim meets with his youngest, Pascal, a sophomore at Jasper High School. Dan’s wife is a physician with Deaconess. Dan and family make travel a priority and have a particular fondness for Provence and the United Kingdom.

Dan is honored to be asked to serve on the M4Y Board and will strive to be worthy of it.

Morgan Blessinger-Seng – Centene Corporation

Morgan grew up in Ferdinand, Indiana and graduated as Valedictorian from Forest Park High School in 2010. She then went on to Indiana University where she graduated with a degree in exercise science in 2014. Go Hoosiers! After undergrad, Morgan attended Saint Louis University School of Law and earned her Juris Doctorate in 2018 with certificates in Health Law and Employment Law. Go Billikens!

After passing the bar exam and becoming a licensed attorney in Missouri, Morgan stayed in Saint Louis and began working for Centene Corporation within the Ambetter Health product line, helping navigate complex state regulatory issues and mental health parity. She moved back to Jasper, Indiana with her husband Jeff (who grew up here) in the summer of 2024 after welcoming their first child, Sawyer, to raise her in this wonderful community, which is one of the reasons Morgan joined the Mentors for Youth Board of Directors in 2025.

In her free time, Morgan enjoys spending much of it with her family, in-laws, and friends. She likes cooking, shopping, traveling, and cheering on the Hoosiers!

Elisabeth Ahlbrand – German American Bank

Elisabeth grew up in Jasper, Indiana and graduated from Jasper High School in 2015. She then went on to Indiana University and graduated with a degree in Secondary English Education and a minor in Business in 2019.

After college, she moved back to Jasper and taught English for four years at Southridge and one year at Jasper. After obtaining her master’s degree from Purdue University in Learning Design and Technology in 2023, she was ready to switch careers. In 2024, she started working at German American on their Training Team as a Senior Learning and Development Specialist.

In her free time, she loves coaching volleyball and tennis, traveling, watching sports, volunteering, cheering on the Hoosiers, reading, and spending time with friends and family.

Elisabeth is currently a mentor through the Mentors for Youth program and loves spending time with her mentee. Elisabeth joined the board because she believes in the impact of the program and wants to find more ways to give back to our community.

Sarah Smith James – German American Bank

Sarah grew up in Jasper, Indiana and graduated from Jasper High School in 2017. She continued her education at Indiana State University, graduating in 2021. During this time, she started working at German American Bank, where she continued her career after graduating.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time on the farm with her husband. They have a golden retriever (Wiley Mae) and a Mini Australian Shephard (Nala Jo) that enjoy the farm as much as they do!

Sarah joined the fundraising committee at Mentors for Youth in 2024 to help raise awareness and funds to provide experiences for the kids that they will remember forever. In order to make more of an impact, she joined the Mentors for Youth board in August of 2025.

Megan Cobb – Indiana Association of Realtors

Megan was born and raised here in Jasper, Indiana, and went on to graduate from Indiana University in Bloomington, (how many years ago, we won’t mention). She is forever a Hoosier!

Megan spent the last 15 years living in the Indianapolis / Fishers area and

working in curriculum development for the Indiana Association of REALTORS® in their education department, RECP. Her time there was focused on compliance in the non-profit sector. While work and parenting consumed most of her time, Megan did volunteer and participate in Indy Runners, a non-profit organized running group, in preparation for the Indianapolis Mini-Marathon.

In July, Megan moved back to her hometown. She and her daughter are excited to share their life and experiences with family and friends. So far, she has enjoyed being able to slow down and appreciate everything our community really does have to offer. She likes knowing a face around every corner and not being just a number.

For more information about Mentors for Youth, visit their website.