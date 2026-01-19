Angela Dawn Meeks, age 59, passed away at 1:21 a.m., Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Cathedral Health Care in Jasper.

She was born March 15, 1966, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to Robert O’Neal and Norma Lee (Westfall) Meeks. Angela graduated from South Spencer High School. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by four children, David (Andrea) Maddox of Santa Claus, Damian (Taylor) Coalter of Dale, Haley (Anthony) Vaughn of Louisiana and Madelyn Cotto of Rockport; her stepmother, Sherri Meeks of Lincoln City; one sister, Robin (Mark) Trotter of Dale; and by grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com