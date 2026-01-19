Latest News

Future Mayor of Jasper Shares Perspective on the Mid-States Corridor Mentors for Youth Announces Five New Members Saint Meinrad Servant Leadership Workshop to be Presented by Ken Ogorek Scriptless in Seattle Improv Comedy Group Taking the Astra Stage Late March Saint Meinrad to Host Cyprian Davis Lecture on February 5th

Angela Dawn Meeks, age 59, passed away at 1:21 a.m., Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Cathedral Health Care in Jasper. 

She was born March 15, 1966, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to Robert O’Neal and Norma Lee (Westfall) Meeks.  Angela graduated from South Spencer High School.  She was preceded in death by her parents. 

She is survived by four children, David (Andrea) Maddox of Santa Claus, Damian (Taylor) Coalter of Dale, Haley (Anthony) Vaughn of Louisiana and Madelyn Cotto of Rockport; her stepmother, Sherri Meeks of Lincoln City; one sister, Robin (Mark) Trotter of Dale; and by grandchildren. 

No services will be held at this time.  Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.raineyfuneralhome.com

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post