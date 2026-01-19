Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will host a workshop on servant leadership presented by Ken Ogorek on March 12-13, 2026.

This workshop explores how to lead a team in ways that make everyone’s work joyful and lifegiving. Administrative leadership is important for the life of the Church, and this learning opportunity will help attendees serve their future staff members by enhancing their experience of mission-effectiveness in the important area of faith-related work.

Ogorek has served in diocesan evangelization and catechetical leadership for nearly 30 years. He currently serves on Archbishop Thompson’s leadership team in Indianapolis, helping coordinate the work of several offices, all focused on evangelization and faith formation.

This workshop is open to anyone, and those who are enrolled students in the Graduate Theology Program can register for the workshop for one graduate credit.

The guest registration fee for the workshop is $295 and includes meals. Overnight accommodations are $100 per room. A $50 deposit is required at registration.

For more information or to register, visit saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/formation-workshops/ or call (812) 357-6336.