The Astra Theatre will be welcoming America’s musical improv comedy group, Scriptless in Seattle, for a night of entertainment on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Doors are scheduled to open at 7:30 PM with the comedy kicking off at 8 PM.

With a style reminiscent of the beloved show “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” Scriptless in Seattle offers a unique blend of hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, game shows, film noir, and so much more. No two shows are ever the same, ensuring an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments.

In early 2019, a group of three comedy performers was on deck for a small talent show fundraiser in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. When approached about a name, they tossed around a few joke suggestions, eventually settling on a movie pun. Moments later, Scriptless in Seattle was introduced for the first time. Today, years later, Scriptless in Seattle is touring the country and still flying by the seats of their pants!

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, with all reserved seating priced at $24.18.