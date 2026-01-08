Tammy Guth has filed to seek the Republican nomination for Dubois County Recorder in the May 2026 primary.

Guth has served as Chief Deputy Recorder since January 1, 2019, bringing more than seven years of experience in the Recorder’s Office. In that role, she has worked closely with land records and daily office operations, gaining hands-on knowledge of the responsibilities associated with recording and preserving property documents for Dubois County residents.

A 1993 graduate of Southridge High School, Guth is a resident of Huntingburg. She earned a degree in paralegal studies from Vincennes University in 1995 and has completed the National Association of Counties High Performance Leadership Academy. She has also earned a Certificate of Excellence through the Association of Indiana Counties, credentials she says have prepared her for the role of County Recorder.

Guth is active in the community and is a member of the Dubois County Republican Party. Her volunteer involvement includes service with the Tri-County YMCA and as an assistant leader with the Huntingburg Girl Scouts. She has previously served as secretary at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland and is currently a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Guth also supports local veterans as an auxiliary member of the Huntingburg VFW Post 2366 and is involved with Dubois County Right to Life.

She is the mother of two children, Landon and Brooklyn, and credits time spent on her grandparents’ farm in Holland with shaping her appreciation for hard work and small-town values.

With her experience as Chief Deputy Recorder, Guth says she is prepared to step into the role and continue serving Dubois County residents as the next County Recorder.