The Jasper Police Department has officially welcomed three new officers following a swearing-in ceremony held in the presence of family members, friends, and fellow department personnel.

Austin Barkley, Alex Lawyer, and Bubba Fleck were sworn in earlier this week as the department’s newest officers. The ceremony marked the beginning of their service with the Jasper Police Department.

Later this month, the newly sworn-in officers will begin their formal law enforcement training at the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Upon completion of the academy, they will return to Jasper to continue their preparation for active duty.

Department officials expressed pride in welcoming Officers Barkley, Lawyer, and Fleck to the team, noting they look forward to the positive impact the new officers will have while serving and protecting the Jasper community.