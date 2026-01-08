Three candidates have officially filed to run for Dubois County Sheriff in the 2026 election, each outlining priorities focused on public safety, community trust, and support for law enforcement.

Tim Lampert announced his candidacy after more than three decades of service in Dubois County. A lifelong county resident, Lampert emphasized his commitment to protecting local families, supporting fellow officers, and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community. His campaign highlights leadership rooted in integrity, accountability, transparency, and common-sense decision-making. Lampert is seeking election in the May 5, 2026 primary.

Jesus Monarrez has also filed paperwork to run for sheriff, describing his campaign as a continued commitment to community safety and unity. Monarrez’s platform centers on protecting families, supporting deputies, and ensuring Dubois County remains safe and strong. He has emphasized servant leadership, integrity, and collaboration, encouraging community members to be actively involved in shaping the county’s future.

A third candidate, Brian LaRoche, has entered the race as a Republican. A resident of Huntingburg, LaRoche brings extensive law enforcement and military experience to his campaign. He is a veteran of both the United States Army and the Indiana National Guard and holds an Associate of Science degree in law enforcement from Vincennes University. LaRoche has served nearly 26 years as a state trooper and has identified professionalism, integrity, and community protection as core priorities of his candidacy.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s race will continue to develop as the 2026 election approaches.