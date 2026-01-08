Several Republican candidates filed for local offices this week at the Daviess County Courthouse, including races for sheriff, county commissioner, and multiple countywide and township positions.

One of the most notable filings is for Daviess County Sheriff. Steve Sturgis has entered the race to succeed Sheriff Gary Allison, who is term-limited and not eligible to seek re-election.

A number of incumbents also filed paperwork to run again for their current offices. Those candidates include Matt Meredith for Daviess County Council District 4, Crystal Ostby for Assessor, Jennifer Welsh for Auditor, Lauren Milton for Clerk, and Michelle Showalter-Guy for Washington Township Trustee.

An open seat is also on the ballot for Daviess County Commissioner District 2. Current Commissioner Nathan Gabhart is not seeking re-election. Tony Duncheon has filed to run for the position.

Duncheon currently serves on the Daviess County Council and brings more than 35 years of experience in finance. His background includes 15 years in the coal industry and more than 20 years in banking in downtown Washington. Duncheon has indicated his priorities as commissioner would include oversight of county roads and property, fiscal responsibility through budgeting and contracts, and long-term planning for economic development, housing, and local policy needs.

The Primary Election is scheduled for May 5, with the General Election set for November 3.