The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced today it is taking applications and nominations for the 2026 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. This marks the 32nd year the awards have been given to celebrate innovative projects with measurable environmental benefits.

“Indiana is home to more than 4 million acres of woodland, thousands of waterways, and a natural beauty that early conservationists like Gene Stratton Porter understood was worth protecting. These awards recognize the Hoosiers who value those resources and use their entrepreneurial spirit to create innovative, results-driven projects that create more sustainable communities. If this sounds like you or someone you know, I encourage you to apply or submit a nomination to help showcase the great environmental work happening in Indiana!” said Gov. Mike Braun.

The Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence has become one of Indiana’s most prestigious environmental awards. The award has been presented annually since 1994.

“These awards are an opportunity to showcase the environmental leadership happening in communities across Indiana,” said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods. “We encourage Hoosiers to nominate local businesses, organizations, government agencies and individuals who are setting a high standard for excellence in environmental stewardship.”

IDEM and the Governor’s Office will present seven awards, one in each of the following categories:

Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources

Environmental Education/Outreach

Five-Year Continuous Improvement

Greening the Government

Land Use/Conservation

Pollution Prevention

Recycling/Reuse

The Greening of the Government category is designed to shine a light on communities and/or government agencies that are making significant strides towards building greener, more sustainable communities or in their operations. In 2025, IDEM updated the award criteria to include a wider range of projects, allowing state, county and local government agencies of all sizes the opportunity to have their environmental projects recognized.

Citizens, government agencies, businesses, organizations and educational institutions are invited to submit nominations on behalf of others. Self-nominations (applications) are also encouraged. Eligible projects must have occurred in Indiana and been implemented in 2024 or 2025.

The deadline for nominations is March 6, 2026. Awards will be presented in September. A panel of conservation, environmental, and academic professionals will review and provide feedback on nominations. The awards will be based on project innovation, measurable results, and transferability. Nomination forms and instructions are available at idem.IN.gov/partnerships/governors-awards-for-environmental-excellence.