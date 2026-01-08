Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana announced the 2026 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference on Thursday, January 8, at the Dubois County Museum. The 2026 Laureates are Bill Kaiser and Raymond “Ray” J. Schwenk.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana’s K-12 programs foster financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship skills. Their goal is to empower young people with a belief in themselves through these volunteer-based educational experiences teaching students how money, careers and business ownership work. JASWIN serves 15 counties in Southwestern Indiana and Southeastern Illinois and provided JA programs to 21,034 students in 811 classes resulting in 91,769 hours spent between volunteers and the students they inspire.

“We are here at our 11th annual JA, Dubois County, Business Hall of Fame,” said Melissa Bassemier, Director of Development at Junior Achievement. “Every year, we induct business professionals who have given back to the community and honored them. It’ll be amazing contributions they have given right here in Dubois County.”

Laureates will be inducted into JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 30 at 8:00 AM ET, at the Huntingburg Event Center.

“The JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame is a celebration of leadership, vision, and community impact,” said Angie Richards Cheek, President of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana. “Bill Kaiser and Raymond Schwenk exemplify the qualities we hope to inspire in future generations: business excellence, courageous thinking, and commitment to giving back. We are honored to recognize their contributions and preserve their legacy for years to come.”

Bill Kaiser | Dentons National Corp Practice

Bill Kaiser is a prominent figure in Jasper, Indiana, known for his remarkable career in law and his unwavering commitment to community development. As the Office Managing Partner at Dentons Bingham Greenebaum’s Jasper office and co-chair of the national Corporate Practice group, Kaiser plays a vital role in advising leading businesses across various sectors, including manufacturing, finance, logistics, and real estate. His expertise is sought after by clients generating revenues up to $1 billion, who rely on his guidance in navigating complex legal matters, mergers, and acquisitions. Kaiser’s influence in the regional business landscape positions him as a trusted advisor and a key player in fostering economic growth.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kaiser is deeply committed to enhancing the vitality of his community. His philanthropic efforts are evident through various initiatives that support local heritage and provide resources to vulnerable populations. His work is recognized by the Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame, which celebrates his dedication to civic and social leadership.

Kaiser’s impact on Dubois County’s economic landscape is profound. He has been instrumental in guiding critical business formations, joint ventures, and corporate expansions, which create good-paying jobs and enhance opportunities for the region’s talented workforce. Notably, he played a key role in the expansion of Legacy Living, a project that promotes both economic growth and community improvement. His legal counsel for Jasper Holdings Inc. has fortified the company’s strategic acquisitions, fostering investment and opportunity throughout the local economy.

Kaiser’s commitment to civic integrity is exemplified by his service on the Dubois County Election Board, ensuring transparency and fairness in local elections. He is also actively involved in educational initiatives, such as the “Principal for a Day” program at Jasper High School, where he connects students with community leaders to provide insights into business and law, strengthening school-community relationships.

His dedication to preserving local heritage is reflected in his work with Friends of Grotto Inc., where he has helped secure funding and support for the Mother of God Grotto, a cultural landmark in Jasper. Additionally, through his partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation, Kaiser has established the Dove Recovery House for Women, a vital resource for women in recovery.

Kaiser also offers pro bono services to over 20 organizations, championing causes that support veterans, at risk youth, tourism, diversity, entrepreneurship, and community well-being. His multifaceted contributions not only enhance civic life but also inspire others to engage in meaningful service, solidifying his role as a pillar of the Jasper community.

Raymond “Ray” J. Schwenk | Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Raymond Schwenk was a highly accomplished business leader who served Jasper Engines and Transmissions, their associates, and Dubois County for over 40 years. Raymond made significant contributions with Jasper Engines and Transmissions and positively impacted so many individuals and organizations within Dubois County.

Raymond was active with Junior Achievement within Japer. Raymond’s leadership and generosity were not only impressive but truly inspirational. Dubois County greatly benefited from Raymond’s community involvement, unparalleled leadership, and sense of giving back and paying it forward. Our community deserves to see a business innovator and pioneer like Raymond Schwenk in the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame.

Raymond spent 42 years with Jasper Engines and Transmissions, starting in Accounts Receivable and retiring as Treasurer. He was actively involved in Jasper Engines and Transmissions 2010 transition to become a 100% Associate Owned Company. Additionally, Raymond had the responsibility of managing the insurance and investment needs of the company. In his 30+ years serving as company treasurer and Plan Administrator for the JET 401(K) Plan, Raymond worked with thousands of Associates as they planned for retirement. Raymond had a noticeably quiet leadership style that was deeply rooted in the belief of “doing what was right, not necessarily the most popular.

Raymond was involved in many community organizations. Raymond volunteered on the Board of Directors of Anderson Woods and served as their treasurer for over 40 years. Raymond advocated and cared for all people especially those with disabilities that often couldn’t advocate for themselves. Raymond was on the Board of Directors and was active with the Dubois County Community Foundation. Raymond was very active in and passionate about the Boy Scouts of America. He

was awarded the Distinguished Citizen award in 2017. As a member of the Buffalo Trace Council, he served as an Advisory Board member, an Executive Board member of the council for 10 years and was a District Committee member for the Lincoln Heritage district. Raymond also served on the board for Jasper Junior Achievement. Raymond taught religious education and was a hospitality minister at Precious Blood Catholic parish in Jasper, IN.

The JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame honors members of the Dubois County Business Community who exhibit Business Excellence, Courageous Thinking & Action, Inspired Leadership, and Community Mindedness. A monument with a citation and image of each laureate will also be displayed at the Dubois County Museum.

For more information about the Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, visit their website.

For more information about the Dubois County Museum, visit their website.