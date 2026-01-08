Republican Beth E. Schroeder has announced her candidacy for re-election as Dubois County Prosecutor. She officially filed to seek re-election for the office on January 8, 2026.

Schroeder, 39, has dedicated her entire legal career to serving Dubois County as a prosecutor. She started with the office as a deputy prosecutor in 2011, was promoted to chief deputy prosecutor in 2015, and began her first term as elected prosecutor in 2023.

Beth says her goal has always been to protect the safety of the citizens of Dubois County, as well as to protect the rights of victims of crimes.

“If I am re-elected to serve another term as prosecutor of Dubois County, I will continue to do everything in my power to make our community safer. I will continue to work to provide opportunities for individuals who seek rehabilitation, but will be firm in my efforts to keep the public safe from those who cannot or choose not to be rehabilitated.” Beth grew up in Dubois County and graduated from Jasper High School in 2004. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Evansville in 2007. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2011, ranking second in her class. She resides in Jasper with her family.