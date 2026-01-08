The Jasper City Hall, Street Departments, and all Utilities Administrative Offices are set to be closed on Monday, January 19th, 2026, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Trash and scheduled recycling pickup originally set for Monday, January 19th, 2026, will be moved to Tuesday, January 20th, 2026.

Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. The city advises residents to place trash and recycling at the curbside by 7 AM.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, January 17th, 2026.