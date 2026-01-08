Heritage Hills High School is set to host an FFA Ag Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, January 30th, 2026, from 6:30 to 8 AM CST.

Individuals in all agriculture-related careers, including but not limited to Agricultural Economists, Agricultural Engineers, Agronomists, Animal Nutritionists, Animal Physiologists, Aquaculturists, Biochemists, and professionals across all areas of agriculture, are welcome to attend.

The breakfast will feature a menu of brats, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee, and milk.

Those interested in attending can find parking behind the school’s CTE building and the event itself will take place in their Ag Shop.