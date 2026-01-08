Cathedral Health Care Center has announced it earned a 4-Star Overall Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) through the nationally recognized Five-Star Quality Rating System.

The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System helps families and consumers compare skilled nursing facilities based on health inspections, quality measures, and staffing performance. Facilities receiving a 4-Star rating demonstrate quality above the national average, signaling consistent outcomes and strong operational performance that matter to residents and their loved ones.

Cathedral Health Care Center, located in Jasper, IN, has long been recognized for its specialized short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing, and mental health services. The Center’s multidisciplinary team works collaboratively to tailor individualized care plans that support physical recovery, behavioral stability, and emotional well-being.

Their 4-Star Rating reflects several key strengths of the Center, including:

• Person-Centered Clinical Care: Skilled nursing, comprehensive rehabilitation, and behavioral health programs designed to support diverse resident needs.

• Expert Staff Collaboration: Nurses, therapists, social workers, and medical professionals working together to optimize outcomes and enhance quality of life.

• Focused Quality Improvement: Strong performance in CMS quality measures that track resident outcomes and care effectiveness.

For more information about Cathedral Health Care Center or to learn more about the CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System, visit cms.gov, cathedralhealthcarecenter.com, or contact Cathedral’s administrative offices.