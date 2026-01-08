With a spot in the national championship on the line, two powerhouse programs are set to meet in the Peach Bowl semifinal, and Secretary of State Diego Morales is of course, proudly backing the Hoosiers.

As Indiana University prepares to take on the University of Oregon, Secretary Morales reached out to Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read to propose a friendly wager rooted in state pride. Secretary Read accepted, and the terms were set.

If Indiana wins, Secretary Read will send a selection of Oregon’s iconic hazelnuts, our officially designated state nut.

If Oregon wins, Secretary Morales will send some of Indiana’s iconic, locally grown popcorn Indiana’s official state snack.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales

“As a proud IU alum, I couldn’t be more excited to watch our undefeated Hoosier team take the national stage. This program has been built one win at a time – through a relentless commitment to excellence. The Peach Bowl will be no different. Oregon’s a great opponent, but I’ll be happy to enjoy some hazelnuts once the Hoosiers handle business,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read

“I have one message for Secretary Morales and his Hoosiers: Bring. It. On. From Autzen to Atlanta, our Ducks play with heart, discipline, and pride. We’re ready for this shot at redemption. I’m looking forward to cheering on another Oregon win and snacking on that famous Indiana popcorn. Sco Ducks,” said Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read.

Secretary Morales has made similar wagers with other secretaries of state from across the country during major athletic matchups, continuing a tradition of sportsmanship and spirited competition.

