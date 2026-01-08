The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) and its Regional Arts Partners announced today the opening of applications for the Fiscal Year 2027 Spring Arts Project Support grant program.

Arts Project Support grants provide nonprofit organizations and public entities with funding to support a specific arts activity, such as a one-time event, a single production, an exhibition, an educational workshop, or a series of related arts activities such as art classes or training sessions. Applications are accepted twice per year, with organizations eligible to receive one grant award per fiscal year.

The purpose of the program is to provide broad access to arts opportunities throughout the state. Applicants may request up to $4,000 to support their project, and there is no match requirement. Projects must occur between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027 to be eligible for FY27 Spring Arts Project Support.

“Arts Project Support grants provide Indiana communities with an opportunity to increase the quality of life and quality of place for local residents,” said Miah Michaelsen, IAC Executive Director. “Arts and creativity are a community and economic development driver, and we are proud to support Hoosiers who are working to making Indiana a better place to live, work, study, and stay through the arts.”

Applications for the Arts Project Support program are reviewed and scored by members of the public. Reviewers play a significant role in application evaluation for public funding by reviewing, scoring, and providing comments on submitted applications. Learn more about serving as a grant reviewer and submit an interest form.

Applications for Arts Project Support are due March 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. eastern time through the IAC’s online grant system. Learn more and access the guidelines.