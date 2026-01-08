The Dubois County Veterans’ Service Office needs volunteer VA van drivers. Becoming a VA van driver can be very rewarding by helping a veteran arrive at their VA appointment health care appointment.

The Dubois County Veterans’ Service Office helps veterans receive healthcare benefits, and one of those ways is by helping to provide transportation for veterans to their VA healthcare appointments. They currently have a reduction in volunteer drivers that are able to help drive the veterans and need more drivers to help their current volunteers.

For more information, call 812-481-7089 or stop by the Veteran’s Service Office on the corner of 6th and Jackson Street, across from the Post Office in Jasper.