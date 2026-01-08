Republican Alex Hohl has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Dubois County Council District 4.

Hohl has represented District 4 (Patoka, Cass, and Bainbridge 1 Townships) since 2021 on the seven-member fiscal body of county government. He also serves on the Community Corrections Board.

Alex Hohl is a 2002 graduate of Southridge High School, a 2006 graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in Industrial Supervision and a 2023 graduate of the University of Southern Indiana with an MBA focused on personnel management and workplace law.

Hohl is a sixth-generation farmer in Dubois County. He owns and operates Hohl Farms which celebrates its 175th anniversary in 2026. Hohl Farms is a livestock and crop production operation. Prior to farming, Hohl spent the last nine years as a district sales manager for Beck’s Hybrids, an Indiana-based seed company. He currently holds an IDEM Class III Wastewater License and is certified by the American Society of Agronomy as a Certified Crop Adviser. Hohl also served as a supervisor for the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was recently elected to his first term as a Director of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council. The Indiana Corn Marketing Council engages in trade missions aimed at promoting the international and domestic use of Indiana corn.

Alex and his wife Erica are the parents of four children: Ambrose, 13; Alana, 12; Allen, 10, and Annmarie, 2. They are Members of the St. Henry Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg.

Alex graduated from the Dubois County Leadership Academy in 2012. He has been a Junior Achievement Volunteer, a member of the St. Henry Parish Council, and a religious education teacher at the St. Henry Church. He is a Member of Dubois County Right to Life. He speaks basic Spanish.

Regularly talking with Dubois County residents and exercising fiscal responsibility on their behalf is his motivation for serving on the county council. Maintaining a balanced budget for the county is his top priority as councilman. In 2024, he collaborated with County Council colleagues from northern Indiana to help draft a solar tax abatement moratorium to ensure that Solar companies do not receive tax incentives from the hard-working taxpayers of Dubois County. The ordinance passed unanimously in the Council.