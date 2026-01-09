The City of Huntingburg has announced a temporary road closure for sewer maintenance work scheduled early next week.

Love Excavating will close the westbound lane of 6th Street between Geiger Street and U.S. Highway 231 on Monday, January 12, 2026. The closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to allow crews to complete sewer lateral replacement work.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. City officials thank the public for their patience and cooperation while the necessary infrastructure work is completed.