Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock has officially filed to run for Indiana House District 63, entering the race Thursday for the seat being vacated at the end of the term by Rep. Shane Lindauer. District 63 includes all of Martin County and portions of Dubois, Daviess, and Pike counties.

Kippenbrock says her campaign is focused on providing steady, experienced leadership rooted in conservative principles, local values, and a commitment to putting Hoosiers first. Her announcement emphasized listening, communication, and collaboration across the district, along with advocating for families and small business owners.

Born in Martin County and raised in Jasper, Kippenbrock and her husband, Kevin, raised their three sons in Dubois County and are now grandparents. She was first elected Dubois County Clerk in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, overseeing the county’s transition to vote centers, modernization of county records, and improvements to election security. Her work earned statewide recognition as Indiana Clerk of the Year in both 2020 and 2024.

In 2025, Kippenbrock also took on the role of Dubois County Republican Party Chair, where she has focused on candidate recruitment and working with local leaders on issues impacting families in southwest Indiana. Her early campaign priorities include strengthening local schools, supporting small businesses, promoting conservative Hoosier values, and maintaining responsible fiscal policy at the state level. More information about her campaign is available at AmyforIndiana.com, or by following @AmyKforIndiana on social media.