In response to a steady increase in flu activity and respiratory illnesses across the region, Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has implemented temporary visitor restrictions effective Friday, January 9, to help limit the spread of illness and protect patients, visitors and staff.

Hospitals throughout the Tri-State area that are part of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwest Indiana/Kentucky are taking similar steps as flu, RSV and COVID-19 activity continues to rise.

The temporary visitor restrictions at DCH include:

No visitors with symptoms of illness, including sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle or joint pain, sore throat or runny nose.

No visitors under the age of 16.

Special arrangements may be made on a case-by-case basis to allow additional visitors or younger visitors for specific circumstances, such as births or end-of-life situations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2025–2026 flu season is the most severe in 25 years, and hospitals are also experiencing increased hospitalizations related to RSV and COVID-19.

“These temporary visitor restrictions are being put in place to help protect our most vulnerable patients and support the health and safety of our staff,” said Lindsey Fuhs, RN, Director of Quality at Daviess Community Hospital. “We understand how important visitors are to healing and recovery, and we appreciate the community’s understanding as we take these proactive steps during a particularly severe respiratory illness season.”

DCH also encourages the community to follow key health and prevention measures, including:

Washing hands thoroughly and frequently.

Wearing a mask and limiting social gatherings if you are feeling ill.

Covering coughs and sneezes when around others.

The hospital will continue to monitor illness trends in the region and adjust visitor guidelines as conditions improve.

For the latest updates and information, visit dchosp.org.