The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program (CRGP). IDEM awarded $500,000 to 12 applicants.

“These grants support practical, locally driven solutions that help reduce waste, lower costs, and build sustainable systems that last. I’m proud to see Indiana investing in efforts that deliver environmental benefits without relying on taxpayer dollars,” said Gov. Mike Braun.

CRGP grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, universities and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana. Funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project and show the sustainability of the project.

“Community recycling programs are a win-win for Hoosiers. They protect our environment and lower disposal costs,” said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods. “IDEM is proud to partner with these organizations to provide innovative solutions to increase recycling throughout the state. “

Here is the list of recipients and the awarded amounts:

Organization Amount City of Columbus $100,000 City of Rensselaer Streets and Sanitation Department $18,185 City of Seymour Department of Public Works $2,437 City of South Bend $91,500 Civil City of Auburn $100,000 Clark County Solid Waste $99,885 Indianapolis Airport Authority $50,769 Knox County Recycling and SWMD $11,923 Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter Co. $2,167 reTHink, Inc. $17,990 Town of Mulberry $1,557 Vermillion County SWCD $3,587

CGRP grants are intended to fund successful, cost-effective programs. Along with an increase in waste diversion, applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area and show future sustainability for the project.

For additional information, visit idem.IN.gov or email crgp@idem.IN.gov.

The Community Recycling Grant Program is authorized to provide grants under IC 13-20-22. Grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Funds come from the solid waste management fee (IC 13-20-22-1). The fee consists of $0.50 per ton charge on solid waste for final disposal at Indiana municipal solid waste landfills and incinerators. None of the funding comes from tax dollars.