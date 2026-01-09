In response to a steady increase in flu activity and RSV, Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, along with all Deaconess facilities, is joining several other hospitals across the Tri-State to begin temporary restrictions for visitors. Influenza-like illness reported by patients at hospital emergency departments in the area is on the rise.

These temporary visitor restrictions are being implemented to help limit exposure and spread of these illnesses and to help protect hospital patients and staff. These restrictions are in effect immediately.

The restrictions include:

No visitors with symptoms of illness such as sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and runny nose.

No visitors under the age of 16. Visitors should check the hospital’s website or call the facility in advance to learn more about its specific restrictions and any exceptions.

The policy is designed to help protect the most vulnerable patients from respiratory viruses. As with any time of the year, a visitor who is not feeling well should stay home. Visitors should observe the standard practices of washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes when around others. Masks will be provided for guests by the facility.

Vaccines are currently available for flu, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID-19. Individuals should talk with their medical provider about vaccines and which ones are recommended for them based on age and other factors.

According to the CDC, the 2025-2026 flu season is the most severe in 25 years, but Deaconess Memorial is also seeing an uptick in hospitalizations from RSV and Covid-19. Vaccines may not prevent an infection but can help with symptom management.

Key Health Reminders:

Thoroughly wash your hands

If you are feeling ill, mask up/limit social gatherings

Cover coughs and sneezes when around others

Get tested when you exhibit symptoms

Special arrangements can be made with each facility to allow additional visitors or younger visitors based on circumstances, such as births or end of life.

ABOUT DEACONESS HEALTH SYSTEM: Deaconess Health System is a premiere provider of health care services to a population of more than 1.5 million in southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. The system – based in Evansville, Indiana – includes 22 hospitals – among them Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, The Women’s Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Memorial Medical Center and numerous other hospital affiliates. Deaconess Clinic, a fully integrated multispecialty group featuring primary care physicians as well as top specialty doctors, provides patients with consistent and convenient care. Additional components include the Linda E. White Hospice House, a freestanding cancer center, urgent care facilities, near-site clinics, telemedicine, virtual visits, a network of preferred hospitals and doctors and multiple partnerships with other regional health care providers.

