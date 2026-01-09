A Thursday evening house fire in Jasper caused significant damage to a home and resulted in the loss of several pets.

The Jasper Fire Department says crews were called to a residence on West 36th Street, where flames were discovered coming from the structure. Firefighters later confirmed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Investigators say the fire was first noticed by someone passing through the area who reported hearing a loud noise before seeing flames. That individual attempted to reach animals believed to be inside the home, but two dogs and two cats were unable to be saved.

Fire crews were able to keep the bulk of the fire contained to the garage and attic areas, limiting further spread. Even so, the home suffered heavy damage, with smoke and water impacting much of the interior. Minor damage was also reported at nearby properties.

Officials say the cause of the fire could not be determined due to extensive damage in the area where the fire is believed to have started.

A total of 34 firefighters responded, with crews remaining on scene for several hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Assistance at the scene included the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, and Deaconess Memorial EMS. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help those impacted by the fire.