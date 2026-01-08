In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Anthony Tarullo, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, to discuss the mission behind the local Habitat for Humanity organization, the upcoming 22nd Key Ceremony for the Jacques family in St. Anthony, IN, and the opening of applications for the 2026 Homebuild with Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County.

For more information on this organization or to apply for their 2026 Homebuild, visit their website.

https://youtu.be/Qzhg_0NZkwU