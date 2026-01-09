Governor Mike Braun’s effort to position Indiana to lead in American drone technology saw an advancement this week, with Indiana being chosen as one of two states to win a designated national drone testing site.



U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford recently announced the two new test sites for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), with Indiana among the first new UAS testing grounds in nearly a decade.

In October, Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order to position Indiana to lead in the federal government’s mission of American drone dominance. The executive order created the Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force to utilize Indiana’s unique attributes to lead the nation in this important sector, including Indiana’s robust advanced manufacturing industry, expertise from NWSC Crane, restricted airspace over assets like Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, strong policy framework, and universities with established programs to further drone research and development.



Governor Braun’s Drone Dominance initiative works to support President Trump’s Unleashing American Drone Dominance and Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty executive orders, which set a national goal for American leadership in drone technology and airspace security