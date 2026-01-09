Visit Dubois County, Inc. is now accepting applications for grants from the Tourism Promotion Fund. Grant applications are open to tourism-related organizations, festivals, events, attractions, and other projects which will increase visitor attendance from outside the immediate area.

Approved applications for previously funded projects or events may receive new grant money if additional tourism benefits can be proven. Special consideration will be given to organizations establishing first-time events/projects.

Visit Dubois County, Inc. is also accepting applications for the rental of the hydraulic, mobile concert stage. The stage is available to rent by community non-profits, businesses, or private organizations for concerts, theatre, sporting, and other special events, with non-profits receiving first priority. The cost to rent the stage for an event is $1,000.

Completed grant applications must be received no later than March 1st, 2026, to be considered for funding.

Stage rental applications are due at least 4 weeks prior to the event it is being used for, however, it is recommended to apply as soon as possible to reserve the date.

To request an application, call Visit Dubois County at (812) 482-9115 or email info@VisitDuboisCounty.com. Applications are also available for download at visitduboiscounty.com/event-planners.

For additional tourism information, go to VisitDuboisCounty.com, call (812) 482-9115, or stop by the Dubois County Visitors Center, located at 248 East Third Street, Suite C, in Jasper.