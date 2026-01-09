The Astra Theatre has announced the first event of its 2026 season, featuring the rapidly rising band Magnolia Boulevard taking their stage on Saturday, February 7th.

Magnolia Boulevard is a five-piece band built in Lexington, KY. With a diverse range of musical backgrounds, the group has come together seamlessly to create a common sound, balancing the lines between blues, funk, and rock & roll.

This powerhouse band has been making the rounds, using each show to justify its reputation as one of the rising must-see rock shows anywhere in the country. With a lead singer whose stage presence and vocal talents immediately conjure whispers of being comparable to the likes of Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, and Grace Potter, it is easy to see that this band is special.

As Magnolia Boulevard grows and evolves into a national act, the core essence and melodic attitude of the unit will proudly reside in the rich, vibrant music scene of its native Lexington and greater Kentucky.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com with tickets priced at $30.23 for all seating options. Doors open at 7 PM with the music kicking off at 8 PM.