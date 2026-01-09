Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an exhibit of woven baskets by Saint Meinrad monk and artist Br. Jean Fish, OSB, from January 10 through February 27.

Br. Jean works primarily with sculptural basket weaving. Creating each stitch by hand, he describes his work as contemplative and a form of prayer. Weaving yarn around jute cords to form a rigid basket, the creative process focuses the spirit. He explains, “The tactile nature of the process makes me more aware. Surroundings fade, but I am there. Alone in my thoughts, I am connected with something more. All of it is a search for peace.”

Br. Jean Fish

Originally from Southern California, Br. Jean made his solemn vows at Saint Meinrad Archabbey in 2019. He helps with Benedictine hospitality, including serving as guest master in the Archabbey Church. He also teaches basket weaving workshops at Saint Meinrad. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology from Sonoma State University, a Master of Arts in Theology from Saint Meinrad School of Theology, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in sculpture from the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

While pursuing his Bachelor of Fine Arts, his work explored grief and the role that contemplation can play during the search for peace. His work can be viewed on Instagram @brjeanfish or at Arrowmont School of Art and Craft in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, as well as at Arrowmont’s Marketplace Gallery in Knoxville.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website.