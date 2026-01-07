The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures on U.S. 41 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, January 12th, crews will begin intermittent lane closures near Princeton. These lane closures are part of a bridge replacement project on U.S. 41 and will occur between County Road 100 West and County Road 300 South. The intermittent lane closures include the following:

Beginning on or around Monday, January 12, traffic will be slowed in southbound lanes of U.S. 41 during bridge beam delivery.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, January 14, traffic on U.S. 41 will be slowed and/or stopped at County Road 100 West for beam setting operations. These traffic changes are anticipated to happen five separate times for 10-15 minutes intervals each.

Beginning on or around Friday, January 16, traffic on U.S. 41 will be slowed and/or stopped for beam setting operations. These traffic changes are anticipated to occur in five separate times for 10-15 minutes intervals each.

All work is dependent on the weather and traffic stops are also dependent on train traffic in the construction zone. Law enforcement and contractors will control the flow of traffic, with message boards being used to alert traffic.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and around work zones.