The 23rd Annual Ferdinand Prom & Bridal Expo is set to take place Sunday, January 11th, 2026, from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Ferdinand Community Center.

The event will host over 40 wedding related businesses available to help plan the perfect wedding. Those attending can sample cakes and catered foods available in the area among other opportunities.

Lots of prizes will be given away and goody bags will be handed out to the first 100 Brides in attendance.

For more information visit: facebook.com/FerdinandPromandBridalExpo/.