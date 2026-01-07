Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the re-opening of State Road 61 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, January 7, crews will re-open S.R. 61 to traffic in Winslow. The roadway has been closed due to a building collapse in November. INDOT crews have inspected the area and determined enough room exists to open S.R. 61 with a restricted traffic flow.

Traffic will be limited to one lane between Jefferson Street and North Street and will be controlled by utilizing a temporary traffic signal. During this re-opening, the approaches to S.R. 61 from Center Street, Washington Street, and the east approach from Lafayette Street will be closed. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.

On By Joey Rehl

