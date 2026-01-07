Saint Meinrad Archabbey, a Benedictine monastery in southern Indiana, will offer a reduced-rate St. Carlo Acutis Video Gamers Young Adult Retreat on May 29-31, 2026, at the Saint Meinrad Guest House and Retreat Center. The retreat is open to young adults ages 18-35.

The cost for the weekend retreat is $50 for a single room or $100 for a double room, which includes two nights of lodging and all meals.

Led by Fr. Simon Herrmann, OSB, the retreat will bring together Catholic and other Christian gamers for a weekend that blends prayer, fellowship, Eucharistic devotion, and video gaming. Participants will join the monastic community for prayer and Mass and have opportunities for personal reflection, rest, and time with other young adults.

Fr. Simon Herrmann

The retreat is inspired by St. Carlo Acutis, the millennial recently canonized on September 7, 2025. Known for his deep devotion to the Eucharist and his commitment to serving the poor, St. Carlo also enjoyed video games, limiting his playing time to one hour a week to not let video games enslave his life, according to his mother. Born in 1991, he died in Italy at the age of 15 from leukemia.

The St. Carlo Acutis Video Gamers Retreat offers young adults the opportunity to grow in faith and community while engaging in a hobby enjoyed by many, all within the peaceful setting of Saint Meinrad.

To register, visit www.saintmeinrad.org/retreats or call the Guest House and Retreat Center at 812-357-6611.