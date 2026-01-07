Joyce Fleck and Jim McFaul, Dubois County Rotary Club

The spirit of giving was on full display this December as the Rotary Club of Dubois County, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Warrick County, successfully completed the 2nd Annual Holiday Diaper Drive, providing critical baby essentials to families across the region.

Thanks to the generosity of Rotary club members and community donors, the 2025 Diaper Drive collected a grand total of 1,541 diapers and 4,778 diaper wipes, along with additional baby essentials such as clothing.

Of those donations, Warrick County received 419 diapers and 1,348 wipes, while Dubois County received 1,122 diapers and 3,430 wipes. All donated items have been provided to TRI-CAP for distribution to families in need throughout Dubois, Warrick, and Pike Counties.

Diapers, wipes, and infant supplies are among the most requested—and least donated—items for families with young children. This successful drive helps ease financial strain and ensures local parents have access to necessities that support the health and well-being of their children.

The Rotary Clubs of Dubois and Warrick extend their sincere thanks to all Rotary members, donors, and community partners who contributed, shared, and supported this effort. This drive is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when communities come together to serve.

