“Blessed Are You,” a four-week Lenten retreat, will be offered on Tuesdays, February 24, and March 3, 10, and 17, 2026, at the Saint Meinrad Guest House and Retreat Center.

The retreat, led by Fr. Kolbe Wolniakowski, OSB, invites participants to journey deeper into the heart of the Gospel through the transforming wisdom of the Beatitudes. The series is designed to guide participants in reflecting on Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount as a roadmap for authentic discipleship.

Each session will explore one or two Beatitudes in depth, connecting their spiritual richness to daily life. Through Scripture study, prayer, discussion, and practical exercises, participants will discover how poverty of spirit, mercy, peacemaking, and the other blessings can reshape relationships with God, self, and others. Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Central Time. The fee for the retreat is $75 per guest and includes all four sessions.

Fr. Kolbe is a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey. He entered the community in 2015, professed solemn vows in 2019, and was ordained to the priesthood in 2022. After serving as an associate pastor for two years, he returned to Saint Meinrad, where he now serves as sacristan and custos of the Archabbey Church, subprior of the monastery, and as a spiritual director within Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He is passionate about helping others encounter God through the beauty of monastic life.

Fr. Kolbe Wolniakowski

To register, visit www.saintmeinrad.org/retreats or call the Guest House and Retreat Center at 812-357-6611.