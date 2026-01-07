Sue Kempf, age 88, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:41 p.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Sue was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 1, 1937, to Robert and Amy (Pinnick) Ackerman. She married her husband of 65 years, Charles W. Kempf on August 9, 1959, at St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2024.

She was a 1955 graduate of Jasper High School.

Sue enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, and shopping for her beloved great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She also cherished simple pleasures, especially driving around with her faithful dog, Trouble, by her side. She was deeply patriotic and stayed well informed on current political events. She was the proud number-one fan of Todd Kempf Racing and truly embraced life, living it to the fullest.

That same love and dedication carried into the life she built alongside her husband. Charlie and Sue were the founders of Kempf Excavating, Inc., a three-generation, family-owned and operated business that has served the county for 48 years. Together, they built not only a successful company but a lasting family legacy rooted in hard work and family values, which will continue into the future. They were also former owners of the Brown Derby in Schnellville, Indiana, fondly remembered for its delicious food and popular Saturday night shooting matches, which brought friends, family, and neighbors together.

Sue was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was also a supporter of the St. Anthony American Legion Post #493, VFW Post #673, Schnellville Conservation Club, YMI of Huntingburg, and the St. Anthony Conservation Club.

Surviving are six children, Scott (Jackie) Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Michelle (Joe) VanWye, Ashley, IN, Terry Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Kris (Bret) Gutgsell, Schnellville, IN, Todd (Cynthia) Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Kurt Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, a set of twin great-grandchildren on the way, one sister, Linda (Jim) Ruhe, Ferdinand, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one brother, Robert “Bobby” Ackerman Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sue Kempf will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 12, 2026, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Monday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to the wishes of the family.

