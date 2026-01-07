The City of Jasper is now accepting applications for Summer 2026 internships within the Community Development & Planning Department and the Legal Department.

These paid internship opportunities provide students with hands-on experience in municipal government, allowing interns to work alongside professionals on real-world projects that support city operations, planning initiatives, and public service.

The Community Development & Planning internship provides experience in planning, zoning, economic development, and community-focused projects.

The Legal Department internship offers exposure to local government law, research, drafting, and administrative support.

Internships are ideal for undergraduate or graduate students pursuing studies in law, public administration, planning, political science, or related fields.

The City of Jasper is committed to developing future leaders by offering meaningful professional experiences that contribute to the community’s growth, quality of life, and long-term success.

Applications are open through January 23, 2026.

For those interested in applying, submit a resume with a cover letter of interest via email hra@jasperindiana.gov, or mail to:

PERSONNEL DIRECTOR

EOE #INTERN

c/o City of Jasper

PO Box 29

Jasper, IN 47547-0029