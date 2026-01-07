Laura Lou Beadles a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, & follower of Jesus passed peacefully into heaven on January 2, 2025. She was born March 12, 1936 to parents Miniard and Mabel Beadles at their home in rural Pike County Indiana, near Stendal as the 4th of 5 daughters. She had fond memories of working on the farm with her “daddy” and developed a strong work ethic that lasted her entire life. Laura attended Stendal School and upon graduation in 1954 went to Purdue University majoring in Home Economics while being a member of the Twin Pines co-op her entire time there.

In 1958, she married Delbert Willis of Spurgeon and made their new life in Evansville where she worked at Red Spot Paint and Sears during their early years. Laura and Delbert had two children, Karla (Vetters) and Kevin. They moved to the Newburgh area in 1969, where during the child rearing years, Laura continued to work part time at Sears sewing custom curtains, helping customers decorate their homes, and in the women’s clothing department. She was an excellent seamstress and made many custom items for friends and family including prom dresses & wedding dresses (including Karla’s). Her yard and flower gardens were a source of enjoyment and she competed successfully in the local county fair with flower arrangements that she grew. Laura loved the outdoors and passed along that love, knowledge, & stewardship of trees, flowers, wildlife, & birds to both of her children. She was active in 4H for many years, both as a member and a local leader. She also was a leader for the local Girl Scout troop, while in her later years, she was a member of the local Home Ec Club of Newburgh.

Laura was active in church from an early age and both she and Delbert were members of North Haven General Baptist church and in later years Bethel Temple. They were active in serving at the Ronald McDonald House & with Saints Alive. They both shared their love of listening to and regularly attending gospel music concerts along with the annual Quartet Convention. They collaborated well together in the design and construction of many wooden items such as china cabinets, tables, chairs, misc. furniture pieces, doll houses, etc. that are still in use today. After her retirement from Sears in 1999, they were able to find additional time to travel, visiting children and grandchildren, a trip to Europe, several trips to FL and more.

Laura was predeceased in death by both of her parents, 3 sisters and by Delbert in 2005. Laura continued to live in the same home that she helped design & Delbert helped to build until 2022, when she then moved to be closer to Karla in Oklahoma.

Laura is survived by her daughter Karla (Eric) Vetters of Owasso, OK and Kevin (Nancy) of Midland, MI along with 5 grandchildren Kyle (Kelli) Vetters, Andrew (Dena) Vetters, Lauren (Nate) Wadkins, Tyler (Mackenzie) Willis, Alisha (Austin) Macnamara and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Karen Bedwell of Roanoke, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Laura Lou Willis will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Friday, January 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. EST. Pastor David Schwambach will officiate the service beginning at 1:00 with burial to follow at New Liberty Cemetery near Coe, Indiana.