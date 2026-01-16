Triple T Excavating will have a section of Chestnut Street from Veterans Parkway to Stellar Way in Huntingburg closed on January 20, 2026, from 7:30am to 3:30 pm for sewer lateral repair work. Please find an alternate route of travel during this time.
