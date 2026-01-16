Latest News

Ryan Craig Selected as the Next Mayor for the City of Jasper DCH Women’s Health Services Soon Welcoming Dr. Sonya Williams Ireland Utilities to Hold Annual Membership Meeting February 2 Public Invited to Property Rights Alliance Meeting on Mid States Corridor Local Farmers Invited to Free Appreciation Breakfast in Shoals

Triple T Excavating will have a section of Chestnut Street from Veterans Parkway to Stellar Way in Huntingburg closed on January 20, 2026, from 7:30am to 3:30 pm for sewer lateral repair work. Please find an alternate route of travel during this time. 

On By Joey Rehl

