The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools have announced the open positions for the 2026-2027 school year for any of those interested.

The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation takes great pride in engaging students in educational excellence for lifelong success and in our tradition of excellence and the preparedness of our students for their individual life pursuits.

GJCS has four schools (2 elementary schools, 1 middle school, and 1 high school) and serves over 3,000 students. Our corporation is located in Dubois County in Southern Indiana.

The current positions that are open for the next school year are a Band Director position, a Guidance Counselor position, and the position of an Adolescent Reading and Literacy Coach.

For those interested in applying to stated positions above or for any other open positions, visit gjcs.k12.in.us, and click “employment” for more information as the picture shows below: