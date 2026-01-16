Local farmers are invited to a Farmers Breakfast hosted by the Shoals Shop Class later this month as a way to show appreciation for the agricultural community.

The breakfast will take place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9 a.m. at Shoals High School. The event is open to all local farmers and will feature a free breakfast meal.

Organizers say the breakfast is intended as a thank-you to area farmers for their continued hard work and contributions to the community.

To help with planning, attendees are encouraged to call the Shoals High School office at 812-247-2090, extension 1, by Friday, February 13, to share how many will be attending. Reservations are not required, and farmers are still welcome to attend even if they do not call ahead.