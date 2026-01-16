Applications are now being accepted for the Martin County Code IT Academy, a free 10-week technology training program aimed at introducing participants to careers in information technology.

The program is scheduled to run from February 17 through April 24, 2026. Participants will complete a CompTIA IT Tech Plus course taught virtually by an Ivy Tech instructor based in Bloomington.

In Martin County, in-person sessions will be held at the Bowling Manufacturing Building in Loogootee, formerly known as the Perfect Fit Building. Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with an onsite facilitator available during each session to provide technical assistance and support.

The Code IT Academy is open to residents of all 11 Indiana Uplands counties and does not require any prior technology experience. In addition to instruction, the program offers in-person support, career coaching, and up to two attempts to pass the certification exam.

The application deadline is February 2, 2026. Applications and additional program details are available through Ivy Tech’s Code IT Academy webpage, with an online registration form also accessible through Ivy Tech.