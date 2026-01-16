A new grant opportunity is available for business owners in Martin County aimed at improving the appearance of commercial building exteriors.

The Quick Impact Façade Grant Program has been launched through a partnership between the Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth, Inc. and the Martin County Redevelopment Commission. The program is designed to support visible exterior improvements to commercial properties located within the city or town limits of Crane, Loogootee, and Shoals.

Through the program, qualifying projects may receive a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for approved façade improvements, with no minimum project cost required. Grant funding is capped at $4,000 per project, and a total of $50,000 has been allocated for the 2026 calendar year to support multiple projects across the eligible communities.

Grant funds will be distributed on a reimbursement basis following project approval and completion. Applicants must submit contractor invoices and allow an inspection by the Martin County Redevelopment Commission Grant Committee to confirm the work aligns with approved plans and standards before funds are released.

Eligible properties must be located within community boundaries, be in compliance with local codes, free of foreclosure, and used primarily for commercial purposes. Eligible improvements include exterior features such as signage, doors, entrances, decorative elements, awnings, masonry repair, painting, exterior cladding, and window repairs when part of a broader façade project.

Ineligible activities include interior renovations, work not visible from the public right-of-way, demolition, property acquisition, permit fees, sidewalk or paving projects, roof repairs, and labor performed by the property owner or their employees.

Applications are available through the Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth. Interested applicants may request an application by emailing Jessica Potts at Jessica.Potts@martinalliance.org Martin County Alliance. Completed applications must be submitted by February 27 and will be reviewed in March.