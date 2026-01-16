The Property Rights Alliance will host a team meeting later this month in Jasper, with community members invited to attend.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 22, at 6 p.m. at the Schnitzelbank in Jasper. The event is open to the public, and organizers say residents are encouraged to participate.

The Property Rights Alliance is made up of homeowners, farmers, and business owners who oppose the Mid States Corridor highway project, which is planned to pass through portions of Dubois and Martin counties. The group formed to raise awareness and address concerns related to property rights and the project’s impact on local landowners.

The Mid States Corridor project entered the construction planning phase in December 2025, prompting continued public discussion and engagement from groups affected by the proposed route.