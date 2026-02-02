Latest News

The Jasper Wildcats take on the Northeast Dubois Jeeps in Week 10 of the 2025-2026 Indiana High School Basketball Season.

Play-by-Play: Carey Schneider

Color Analyst: Jason Stamm

Camera: Jeremy Markos

On By Jane Jackson

