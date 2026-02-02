Anna Mae Benning, age 91, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, January 30th, 2026 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Anna Mae was born on April 5, 1934, to Oscar and Mary Matilda Johnson. She married Leonard Henry Benning on June 5, 1955 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland. Anna Mae was a member of St. Paul UCC and served on the Ladies Auxiliary both locally and on the conference level. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a unit secretary for over 40 years. Anna Mae was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and Santa Claus American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, reading and working jigsaw puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; a brother Earl Johnson; a sister Mary Lemond; and a brother-in-law, Jim Kapp.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Wayne) Kahle of Huntingburg, Brenda (John) Dunn of Dayton, Ohio, Beth (Chris) Meece of Holland; one sister, Sharon Kapp of Huntingburg; five grandchildren, Jesse, Jacob, Jared Kahle, Adam Meece and Erin Dunn; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Anna Mae Benning will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. on Friday, February 6, 2026, with services following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul UCC in Holland with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Church Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com