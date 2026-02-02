The Astra Theatre will be welcoming Dave Dugan for a night of clean comedy on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Doors are scheduled to open at 7:30 PM with the comedy kicking off at 8 PM.

Back when he shaved every two weeks, whether he needed it or not, a young Dave headed to Los Angeles from Indiana and within a few months got his first break from the legendary Dick Clark. Now headlining at theaters and clubs all over the country, Dugan has made a lasting impression with his one-of-a-kind, dry, everyman style.

Dugan is a regular on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Show, and his comedy special “Human Cannonball” is now featured on Dry Bar Comedy and YouTube.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, and all seating selections are priced at $18.14.