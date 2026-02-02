Latest News

Astra Stage to Welcome Comedian Dave Dugan April 18th Broken Arrow Archery Club Cancels Upcoming Meeting Dubois County Rotary Club Opens 2026 Community Grant Applications Freedom Bank Names New President Dakota Begle Hoosiers Encouraged to Upgrade to Real ID to Avoid New TSA ConfirmID Fees

The Broken Arrow Archery Club has announced they have canceled their shoot set for Sunday, February 8th, 2026.

This meeting was originally planned to be held at Beaver Lake and has been canceled due to the snow.

On By Celia Neukam

