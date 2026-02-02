The Rotary Club of Dubois County has announced the launch of its 2026 Community Grant Program, inviting nonprofit organizations, schools, and community groups across Dubois County to apply for funding to support impactful local projects.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is a vibrant service organization made up of dedicated professionals committed to making a lasting difference; both locally and around the world. Each year, the Club raises funds that are reinvested directly into the community through a competitive grant process designed to support meaningful, sustainable projects.

Proposed projects must align with at least one of Rotary International’s Seven Areas of Focus, which guide Rotary’s mission of service above self:

Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution – Promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation in communities

– Promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation in communities Disease Prevention and Treatment – Improving health outcomes and access to care

– Improving health outcomes and access to care Clean Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene – Ensuring access to safe water and sanitation

– Ensuring access to safe water and sanitation Maternal and Child Health – Supporting the health and wellbeing of mothers and children

– Supporting the health and wellbeing of mothers and children Basic Education and Literacy – Expanding educational opportunities and literacy initiatives

– Expanding educational opportunities and literacy initiatives Economic and Community Development – Strengthening local economies and workforce development

– Strengthening local economies and workforce development Improving the Environment – Protecting natural resources and promoting sustainability

Projects must also include a hands-on opportunity for Rotary member involvement.

Organizations may apply for grant funding of up to $20,000, and applications will be open Monday, February 2, 2026 through Friday, March 20, 2026. Selected applicants will be invited to present their projects to the full Rotary Club membership, with final award notifications anticipated in late April 2026.

A portion of the funding is made possible through the Rotary District Grant program. Once a project is selected, the Rotary Club of Dubois County submits the district grant application on behalf of the partner organization. Full grant funds are typically available in early August, though partial early funding may be considered based on project needs.

Organizations interested in applying can access the Community Grant Application online at forms.gle/WyuQdZ9WXPjo3SvX9. A link to the application along with additional details, timelines, and application requirements are available on the Rotary Club of Dubois County website duboiscountyrotary.com.

For questions or more information about the Community Grant Program, contact Christian Blome, Rotary Club of Dubois County Community Service Director at cjblome@gmail.com.